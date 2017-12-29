Weather Update: Friday, December 29, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning Colder – MUCH Colder – For The End Of 2017 And The Start Of 2018.



After a few early clouds, lots of sunshine returns for Friday. A nice afternoon with highs in mid to upper 40s. Fair and cold for Friday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Some sunshine for Saturday with passing clouds for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Turning colder Saturday night and the colder air really settles in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Very cold for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with highs perhaps not getting above freezing for a day or two and lows in the teens. The mountains will be even colder with some dangerous winds chills possible as well.

Mainly dry for the next several days with another blast of cold air for the second of next week possible. Highs may stay in the 20’s next Thursday with some overnight lows by Friday morning possibly dropping into the single digits.

Stay bundled up and wrap the pipes now instead of later!