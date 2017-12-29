Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – December 30, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga this weekend to ring in 2018.

If you didn’t make it to Rock City over Christmas to check out the Enchanted Garden of Lights, you still have time.

You can see hundreds of thousands of colorful LED lights, high atop Lookout Mountain.

You can also take pictures with Santa, decorate gingerbread cookies, sip on some hot cocoa, and enjoy nightly entertainment.

The event is happening all weekend, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

You can check out the lights until January 6.

You can join Ruby Falls in celebrating a big milestone this weekend.

Saturday is the attraction’s 89th anniversary of when it was discovered!

The first 89 guests will receive the original $2 rate, plus a vintage souvenir postcard.

Ruby Falls is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday.

Who says animals don’t celebrate the new year like we do?

You can head to the Chattanooga Zoo on Sunday for the wildest New Year’s Eve party around – Zoo Year’s Eve.

There, you can participate in New Year’s traditions from different parts of the world, have meet and greets with the animals, and do some fun games and activities.

The event starts at 11 a.m., Sunday.

If you prefer a not-so-traditional New Year’s Eve party, Infinity Flux is giving you an alternative.

This comics and gaming shop is hosting a night of gaming with more than 100 demos for both new and seasoned gamers.

There will also be snacks, party favors, and a midnight countdown.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m., Sunday, at the store’s location on Hixson Pike.

There are, of course, plenty of other New Year’s parties happening in the Scenic City this weekend.

To learn more, go here: chattanoogafun.com.