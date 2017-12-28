Weather Update: Thursday Morning, December 28, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning Colder – MUCH Colder – For The End Of 2017 And The Start Of 2018.



A cold start with temperatures in the low 20s early this morning. Light breeze out of the north between 5 and 10 mph making it feel even colder.

For Thursday, mainly sunny skies mixed with a few clouds. Highs will settle into the low 40’s.

Continued cold Thursday night with lows back in the mid 20’s and mainly clear skies.

The end of the week continues a similar trend with below average temperatures continuing.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the mid 40’s. The first half of the weekend is looking dry and chilly on Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the 40’s.

Increasing clouds with a few flurries and a few snow showers possible, Turning breezy and colder with highs in the 30’s.

Very cold New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with highs perhaps not getting above freezing for a day or two and lows in the 10’s. The mountains may drop into the single digits for a couple of nights.

Stay bundled up and wrap the pipes now instead of later!