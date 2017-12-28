Swansea hires Carlos Carvalhal as manager

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea has hired Carlos Carvalhal as manager of the struggling Premier League club, days after the Portuguese coach left second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal has only been given a contract until the end of the season at Swansea, which is bottom of the Premier League at the start of the second half of the campaign.

The South Wales club says there is an option to extend his contract. The 52-year-old Carvalhal succeeds Paul Clement, who was fired last week.

Carvalhal has previously coached Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon.