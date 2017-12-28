City spokesman: At least 6 dead in Bronx building fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — At least six people died and more were seriously injured Thursday in a fire that broke out in an apartment building on a frigid night in the Bronx, according to a spokesman for New York City’s mayor.

The blaze was in a five-story building, a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo. A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, Eric Phillips, said there were six fatalities but the eventual death toll was still uncertain.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building.

The mayor planned to head to the scene, Phillips said.

Photographs and video of the building seemed to show that the fire, which was reported just before 7 p.m., appeared to be under control. No smoke or flames were visible but windows on the third floor were smashed and blackened.

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Future of S Broad St. and Development Changes
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Caden Mills Scores 41 as Van Buren Beats Tyner in Overtime
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Girls Begin Defense of Best of Preps Title With Easy Win Over Van Buren
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now