Chattanooga Police Investigate N Bishop Dr. Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting near the 7600 block of N Bishop Drive and Boriss Drive.

Officers responded to 7663 N Bishop Drive around 8:55 PM for a suspicious person call.

Upon arrival, one person was found shot.

CPD Spokesperson Rob Simmons confirms the victim remains critically injured at this time.

Chattanooga Firefighters and EMS were called shortly after to assist.

Investigators are on their way to the scene now. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately.

More information to come.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Future of S Broad St. and Development Changes
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Caden Mills Scores 41 as Van Buren Beats Tyner in Overtime
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Girls Begin Defense of Best of Preps Title With Easy Win Over Van Buren
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now