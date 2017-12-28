Chattanooga Police Investigate N Bishop Dr. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting near the 7600 block of N Bishop Drive and Boriss Drive.

Officers responded to 7663 N Bishop Drive around 8:55 PM for a suspicious person call.

Upon arrival, one person was found shot.

CPD Spokesperson Rob Simmons confirms the victim remains critically injured at this time.

Chattanooga Firefighters and EMS were called shortly after to assist.

Investigators are on their way to the scene now. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately.

More information to come.