Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, December 27, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning Colder – MUCH Colder – For The Start Of 2018.



A few clouds through the morning hours. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in most places with a light breeze.

More clouds across north Georgia early Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible. Most of that moisture will stay to our south towards Atlanta.

Clearing skies into the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

For Thursday, mainly sunny skies mixed with a few clouds. Morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the low 40s.

The end of the week continues a similar trend with below average temperatures continuing. Friday will again see morning lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s, and a few clouds around.

Some uncertainty in the weekend forecast but for now, mainly dry and very cold. An arctic blast will put highs in the low to mid 30s as we ring in the New Year. Morning lows falling into the teens to near 20° for the first few days of 2018.