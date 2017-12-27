Two people shot in College Hill Courts area

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the scene of a shooting in College Hill Courts.

Hamilton County dispatch received a call of a person being shot at 1222 Cypress Street Ct around 6 PM.

Chattanooga Police confirm that two people have been shot and transferred to a local local trauma center to being treated.

CPD Captain Jerri Sutton says one victim suffered from gun shot wounds to the lower abdomen, and the other suffered from gun shot wounds to the thigh.

At this time, both appear to have non life threatening injuries. Exact condition is unknown.

Officers are on the scene now speaking to witnesses, and reviewing camera footage to see if they can locate and identify shooter(s) in this incident.

Captain Sutton states both victims are male. One in his 20s, and the other in his 30s. It is unknown if the two are related.

Police say they do not have motive right now, but both victims were located on a porch on Cypress Street.

Captain Sutton says this is the first shooting in the College Hill Courts area in 2-3 months. Police presence has heavily increased in the area overtime, so crime has reduced.

No further information has been released on what may have caused the shooting.

Chatt Police at College Hill Courts after call of a person shot. One resident says he heard at least 8 gunshots, he says two were people shot @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/kDYElFjxYF — Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) December 27, 2017