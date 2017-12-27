City of Copperhill remains under boil water advisory

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WDEF) – The City of Copperhill is still under a boil water advisory after several days.

City officials say 400-500 people are being impacted.

The advisory was first issued on December 23rd for all City of Copperhill water customers as a precautionary measure.

According to Copperhill City Clerk Amber Brooks, water pumps are down due to filter issues and that’s where their water is from.

Water was hauled in on fire trucks and Copperhill is working to get the problem fixed.

The City of Copperhill says all water customers should not drink the water without boiling it for at least 3 to 5 minutes, at a rapid boil.

They hope to have the problem resolved soon. Anyone needing more information about this Boil Water Advisory, is asked to contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.

The City of Copperhill offers the following tips for customers during this time: