BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Real estate brokers say there is a housing shortage in Bradley County.

According to real estate brokers at Keller Williams, more homeowners in Bradley County are staying put and not selling.

“It’s getting to the point of being a severe housing shortage. At this point, this morning there is only 318 houses on the market listed in Bradley County. And only 71 of those being under $150,000,” said Tony Young, a real estate broker with Keller Williams.

People who are looking to buy homes, especially starter homes, are having a harder time. Since the availability is low, real estate brokers recommend buyers be prepared and get pre-qualified.

“When that home comes on the market, you are ready to buy. We have homes coming on the market that will come on that morning as active and they will show pending that afternoon,” Young said.

Young says well priced homes are going quickly. They say the average market time is 100 days.