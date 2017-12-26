Hamilton Place Mall implements new safety measures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s the day after Christmas. A time to take part in the shopping sales, while returning those gifts that weren’t quite right.

It’s also when groups of trouble makers sometimes show up. That’s why Hamilton Place is implementing its Youth Escort Policy.

In Chattanooga last year, a group tossed fireworks in a Victoria’s Secret store as a distraction, as they attempted to steal merchandise. Four people were arrested over the next few days.

Hamilton Place is now being cautious.

Marketing Manager Kim Lyons said, “We did this because there were a large number of incidents across the nation last year on December 26th, it’s a very busy shopping day so we just felt like we’d be proactive in putting that policy into effect.”

At last report, the Youth Escort Policy was working well. Although, not everyone agreed.

Shawn Hughes said, “It’s unfortunate that these knuckleheads caused trouble last year, but I think.. our daughter is fourteen years old, and I think she would be fine to come to the mall and enjoy the mall. You hate to see them all lumped into the same category.”

This is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and the stricter policy is being enforced.

Kim Lyons says the mall’s policy is written in such a way that it can be put into effect and enforced any shopping day of the year.

The Youth Escort Policy was enforced today, December 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m, meaning anyone under the age of 18 was to be with a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older.