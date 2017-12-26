Free Christmas tree recycling runs through January

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Recycling Centers are now accepting Christmas trees throughout the month of January.

Public Works is offering to collect live Christmas Trees at any Refuse and Recycle Collection Centers throughout the city.

The trees can be placed at any of the five recycling centers in a designated space located outside of the gate.

Participation is encouraged by the Tennessee Department of Wildlife and Forestry Division and the Hamilton County Highway Department, which use all of the dropped-off Christmas trees.

The Highway Department chips the trees into mulch for walking trails, landscaping and landfill ground cover. Residents are then welcome to pick-up mulch from the chip yard on Standifer Gap Road for free.

LOCATIONS & HOURS:

Middle Valley Recycling Center

1900 Crabtree Road, Hixson, ((423) 843-9317

Monday & Wednesday 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Standifer Gap Recycling Center

7625 Standifer Gap Road, (423) 855-6125

Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Sequoyah Recycling Center

9525 Lovell Road, Soddy- Daisy, (423) 842-2391

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Highway 58 Recycling Center

5414 Highway 58, (423) 326-0992

Monday & Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Red Bank Recycling Center

4851-B Dayton Blvd, (423) 876-2010

Tuesday & Thursday. 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

All decorations, ornaments, and/or lights must be removed before drop off. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Other household recyclables are accepted at these locations, as well, during normal center hours.

Residentsive Christmas trees awaiting curbside pickup should place a service request with 311. Service requests can be submitted using the CHATT311 app on an Apple or Android device, by emailing the request to 311@chattanooga.gov, or by calling 311 at 423-643-6311.

Residents should contact 311 with any additional questions.