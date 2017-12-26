2 investors, including “Twilight” backer, convicted of fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the “Twilight” movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted Kaleil Isaza Tuzman and Omar Amanat of all charges after a six-week trial.

The convictions stemmed from the role of the men in the technology startup Kit Digital.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe revoked Amanat’s bail after prosecutors said he was a danger to flee. Gardephe said it was likely he’d get a “substantial” sentence.

Tuzman will remain on electronic monitoring until both men are sentenced.

Amanat boasts on his website of having helped make over 30 movies, including “The Hurt Locker” and the “Twilight” films through his stake in Summit Entertainment, which produced the films.

