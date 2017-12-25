Woman celebrating birthday killed in Christmas morning shooting

EATONVILLE, Fla. (CBS News) — Police are searching for a suspect they say killed a Florida woman and injured a man in a Christmas morning shooting, reports CBS affiliate WKMG. Officials have not identified the victims, but a woman who said she was the stepmother of one of the victims told WKMG the victim was was celebrating her 34th birthday Monday, on Christmas.

Detectives said the shooting happened a little after 7 a.m. inside a rooming house in Eatonville, Florida.

The woman died at the scene, and the male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers said they are searching for a suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jason McDonald, who WKMG reports fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that was owned by one of the victims.

McDonald is believed to have known both victims, and was possibly living in the rooming house as well. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information about McDonald’s whereabouts or what led up to the shooting is ask to call Eatonville police or 800-432-TIPS.

