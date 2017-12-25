Weather Update: Monday Night, December 25, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning colder for the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.



Passing clouds continue tonight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 20s.

After a cloudy start, more sunshine is expected for Tuesday afternoon helping temperatures climb into the mid 40s.

Sun and clouds for Wednesday, but still expecting dry conditions. Temperatures reaching the low 40s.

Another round of wet weather on the way for Thursday and possibly into Friday. Temperatures remaining well below average with highs in the mid to low 40s through the week.

New Year’s Eve looks dry, but very cold as does the start of 2018.