Pit bull attack kills woman, injures husband

ARJAY, Ky. (CBS News) — Two dogs attacked and killed a woman and left her husband injured in southern Kentucky, CBS affiliate WKYT in Lexington reports. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 66 in the Wiser Branch area, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies said 66-year-old Lorraine Brock Saylor and her husband were “savagely attacked” by pit bulls.

“Tragically the woman died from her injuries in the attack,” the department said. “The husband suffered wounds as well, but was able to shoot both dogs killing one while the other ran off near Country Lane. The deputies determined that the dogs did not belong to the couple.”

Police said the dogs belonged to 42-year-old Johnny Lankford, who at the time of the attack was being held in the Bell County Detention Center for assault, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and a bench warrant. Lankford is now also charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Police are asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a brown and white pit bull that is injured. They warned residents not to engage with the animal, and asked anyone who sees the dogs to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.