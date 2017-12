CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tomorrow there will be an added rule to follow at the Hamilton Place mall.

The mall is implementing the youth escort policy for Tuesday, December 26th from 8 AM to close, 9 PM.

The policy means anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian 21-years of age or older.

The day after Christmas is often a big shopping day for some, mainly due to the after Christmas sales.