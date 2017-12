CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A well known figure in Chattanooga has passed away.

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera organizers confirmed Fletcher Bright died on Monday. They say they are saddened to hear of his passing and that he was a wonderful and talented man.

Bright played the fiddle and was the spokesperson for the band “Dismembered Tennesseans.” He also helped found the 3 Sisters Festival, Chattanooga’s premier Bluegrass concert.