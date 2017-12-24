Shoppers spending more may make a merry season for retailers

NEW YORK (AP) – Shoppers who are feeling good about the economy and spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best holiday season in several years.

That’s good news for retailers, some of which have had few reasons to be merry.

But there’s no question that stores need to keep adapting to how people shop as spending moves online.

Customer sentiment could shift again based on how they feel the tax overhaul is affecting them.

Tax cuts mean some shoppers may have more money in their pockets, but they could opt to save it.

Experts have issued rosy forecasts for the season.

Shoppers seem to be in the mood as unemployment is at 17-year low and consumer sentiment has reached its highest level since 2000.

