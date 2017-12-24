Officer-involved shooting in Grundy County

Grundy Co., TN (WDEF) – Grundy Country Sheriff Clint Shrum has confirmed that one of his deputies has been involved in a shooting on B-Mine Road in the Flat Branch community of Grundy County.

The shooting occurred Saturday evening around 10:35pm, following a pursuit. The deputy involved was not injured.

One person was taken to the hospital and another fled on foot. A manhunt is underway in the B-Mine Road area.

The suspect is a white male with long dark hair in his mid 20’s, 6’0”, and 175 pounds. He is believed to be armed and has possibly been wounded.

Area residents are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect, and not to approach.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.