DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — A ministry in Dalton opened their doors to all for a free, Christmas dinner Saturday evening.

A welcoming spirit was in the air as volunteers filled plate after plate of food.

It’s Harvest Ministries’ annual Christmas dinner in Dalton, Georgia – a tradition for 31 years.

Those other ministries are represented by people like Jessie, who helped cook and prepare the food.

Entertained by Gospel and Christmas music, people sat down to enjoy a hot meal from the community kitchen.