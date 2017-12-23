Weather Update: Saturday Morning, December 23, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Wet & windy, then colder by Christmas.



Areas of rain – heavy at times – move through on Saturday morning. Windy conditions expected with winds out of the south 25-35 mph, turning westerly for the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area through 3pm Saturday.

Rain will taper off from west to east through the afternoon, but skies will remain cloudy as colder air starts moving in.

Temperatures start a gradual fall early Saturday afternoon down to the low 40s by Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve will see more seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 50s.

Mainly cloudy, a few afternoon peeks of sunshine possible and a few Smoky Mountain flurries possible.

Highs Christmas day will be in the low 40s with lows in the upper 20s with more sunshine expected.

Quiet weather continues through mid week with temperatures remaining seasonable or below average.