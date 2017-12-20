Small plane crashes into driveway of Tennessee home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a small plane crashed into the driveway of a home in Tennessee, damaging two cars.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran told news outlets the three adults aboard the plane Tuesday walked away from the crash. Knoxville police say the Aztec twin-engine plane had left Island Home Airport minutes before it went down around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the passengers were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of injuries that haven’t been disclosed. No one on the ground was injured.

Knoxville police Sgt. Samuel Henard said police would stay at the scene overnight, while the home’s residents would spend the night in a hotel in case of a gas leak.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)