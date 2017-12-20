Sack Pack program cut for some counties

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank decides to cut a program in 8 Counties that helps children combat weekend hunger.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Snack Pack program started because teachers saw a problem.

“It came about when teachers recognized attendance rates would spike on Fridays and Mondays, and when they researched it further it was because kids were coming to school to get something to eat,” said Gina Crumbliss, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

This week, the food bank had to cut the program in eight of the twenty counties they serve. One of the counties cut is Hamilton County.

“We self fund meaning the Food Bank underwrites that. The cost of the program for the whole year is more than 171 thousand dollars that we pay for and so funds are down for whatever reason,” Crumbliss said.

The Food bank CEO says this was a hard decision to make.

“And it wasn’t made lightly. The senior team and I plus our board sat down and really combed through all of our programs,” Crumbliss said.

With the help of agency partners they are still able to continue the program for 12 thousand students.

“We are looking to underwrite close to $102,000 to pay for the rest of the 19 weeks in these 19 schools for the rest of the school year,” she said.

Through donations and support, the CEO of the food bank is hopeful the program will eventually be able to start up again in all the counties.

“If you break it down per county. It is very manageable,” Crumbliss said.

Officials say the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is on track to distribute more than sixteen million pounds of food, about 13.5 million meals, by June 30, 2018.