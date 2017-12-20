Neighbors battle house fire in Glenwood

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Neighbors in Glenwood were awakened in the night by flames leaping up to 30 feet in the air.

An empty house on Ocoee Street caught fire just before 5 AM.

Captain Wadie Suttles said you could see the flames from miles away.

Residents were already spraying down nearby homes with garden hoses when the firefighters arrived.

Since the house was already a loss, they focused on saving the closely packed neighboring homes.

They suffered some heat damage to the siding, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house had been vacant for months and did not have any electrical service.

* Photo by Bruce Garner/Chatt. Fire Dept.

* Pre-fire photo from Google Street Maps