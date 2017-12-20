NC man arrested after sneaking in 14-year-old’s window

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20 year old North Carolina man after investigators say he snuck through a 14 year old girl’s window.

Police say the man posed as a 17 year old, and met the young girl on an app called Meet-Me.

Reports state the suspect wanted to meet her in person, resulting in the girl inviting him to her house in Chatsworth. The 14 year old also told him to come through her window so her mother wouldn’t find out.

According to the police report, the suspect fled and neighbors chased him and brought him back to the house for arrest.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport explains, “The issue is the MeetMe app. Things like that are dangerous for kids and adults. And we do strongly urge parents of said children to you know kinda be nosey. Check in on what they’re doing. Make sure they’re doing what they say they’re doing.”

20-year-old Vladyslav Prykhodko faces numerous charges, and has been denied bond due to flight risk reasons.