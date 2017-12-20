The Mocs Sign 13 Football Recruits on First Day of Early Signing Period

(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs signed 13 players during the first day of the early signing period, including four with Chattanooga area ties.

“It’s been a really exciting time these past few months,” stated UTC head football coach Tom Arth. “Going back into summer time and even last spring we started to recruit and build relationships with the student-athletes, their coaching staffs and families. I’m really getting to know this group of players well and I’m very excited that we were able to sign them early in December.

“They want to be here and we want them here. This group of very talented student-athletes are also great young men and we see leadership qualities in all of them. These guys won’t only make your team better, but they’ll make your program better and your campus better. I’m really excited to welcome them into our family and have them here as soon as possible.”

Chattanooga Football Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Last School)

Mychal Austin DL 6-2 250 Apopka, Fla. (Apopka HS)

Isaiah Cobb RB 6-0 200 Maryville, Tenn. (Maryville HS)

Dylan Cole OL 6-4 280 Dalton, Ga. (Dalton HS)

Josiah Futral RB 6-0 200 Marietta, Ga. (Kell HS)

Kohl Henke DB 6-2 195 Chattanooga, Tenn. (Boyd-Buchanan HS)

T.J. Horton WR 6-3 175 Cartersville, Ga. (Cartersville HS)

Chris James QB 6-3 215 Ellijay, Ga. (Hutchinson (Kan.) CC)

Simon Miskelley LB 6-1 210 Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville HS)

Harrison Moon OL 6-5 290 Chattanooga, Tenn. (Mississippi State)

Nyvin Nelson LB 6-0 220 Cartersville, Ga. (Cartersville HS)

Logan Pitts TE 6-2 210 Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville HS)

Tyrell Price RB 6-0 220 Abbeville, Miss. (East Mississippi CC)

Lameric Tucker WR 5-11 170 Cleveland, Tenn. (Bradley Central HS)

Quick Notes on Chattanooga’s 2018 Recruiting Class

– From Alabama (2) – Miskelley, Pitts.

– From Florida (1) – Austin.

– From Georgia (5) – Cole, Futral, Horton, James, Nelson.

– From Mississippi (1) – Price.

– From Tennessee (4) – Cobb, Henke, Moon, Tucker.

– From the Chattanooga Area (3) – Cole, Henke, Moon, Tucker.

– Offensive Players (9) – Cobb (RB), Cole (OL), Futral (RB), Horton (WR), James (QB), Moon (OL), Pitts (TE), Price (RB), Tucker (WR).

– Defensive Players (4) – Austin (DL), Henke (DB), Miskelley (LB), Nelson (LB)

– Three-star recruit (3) – Austin, Henke, Moon.

– Two-star recruit (2) – Cobb, Tucker

– With Academic Honors (3) – Cole, Henke, Moon.

– All-State (4) – Cole, Henke, Moon, Tucker.

– State Champion (4) – Cobb, Horton, Moon, Nelson.

– Transfers (3) – James, Moon, Price.