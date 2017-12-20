Ex-Michigan trooper charged with murder in boy's death

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after being shot with the officer’s stun gun.

The Wayne County prosecutor planned to hold a news conference Wednesday. Court records show that besides second-degree murder, Mark Bessner is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Fifteen-year-old Damon Grimes died from multiple injuries in the Aug. 26 crash. Bessner resigned as a state trooper shortly after the death.

Bessner’s lawyer says he made a split-second decision to use a Taser when Damon refused to stop.

Since the teen’s death, state police no longer conduct high-speed chases in Detroit unless they’re investigating a major crime.

