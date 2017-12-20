CPD creates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ to protect community members

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have established a safe area for community members to meet up for buying/selling transactions, as well as child custody exchange.

Due to the increasing number of community members shopping through online services such as Facebook or Craigslist, CPD created the Safe Exchange Zone to provide a safer way for Chattanooga community members while conducting these transactions.

The designated space for the new Safe Exchange Zone is located in the front of the Police Service Center at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. The location has several video cameras which record 24/7 to ensure a safe environment.

Anyone who wants to make a transaction does not need to check in at CPD, and are suggested to park in front of the sign and complete their business within the zone markings.

This Safe Exchange Zone is intended for legal small item transactions and child custody exchanges.

Certain transactions are prohibited:

• Illegal transactions such as narcotics, hazardous materials, stolen property

• Transactions involving firearms, ammunition and explosives

CPD reminds, “Even with the 24-hour surveillance video at the Chattanooga Police Department, we still recommend meeting to make exchanges during daylight hours, telling a friend where you’re going and remember if a deal seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam.”

A list of other Safe Exchange Zones in TN and other parts of the country are listed on www.safetradestations.com