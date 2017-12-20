Baylor School Has Three Players Sign FBS Scholarships During Early Signing Period

(press release) Baylor senior football players Brendon Harris, Walker Culver, and Jaylon Baker inked scholarship papers with FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) programs on “Early Signing Day” Dec. 20.

“I don’t believe Baylor has ever had three players sign with Division I Power Five Conference (SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 10) teams before,” said head football coach Phil Massey, who has led Baylor to the state semifinals three years in a row. The three athletes join a throng of nearly 90 Baylor alums currently playing collegiate sports, and they join eight more Red Raiders who committed to colleges and universities to play other sports earlier this fall. Baylor athletic director Thad Lepcio expects as many as 15 more athletes may sign letters of intent this spring.

Harris, a TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist, signed with Vanderbilt University, a member of the Southeastern Conference. An All-Region running back, Harris rushed 137 times for 840 yards and nine touchdowns this season and also caught 13 passes for 78 yards and four more TDs. On defense, Harris made 76 tackles, was in on 40 assists, and picked off one pass.

Culver, 6′ 5″ and 280 pounds, committed to Virginia Tech. The Hokies, in the Atlantic Coast Conference, will play Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 28. Culver, a three-year starter for the Raiders at left tackle, was an All-Region pick.

Baker, primarily a wide receiver, signed with the University of Virginia, a member of the ACC headed to the Military Bowl vs. Navy on Dec. 28. Baker was an All-Region performer for the Raiders with 22 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns and had 33 tackles, 22 assists, and six interceptions on defense.