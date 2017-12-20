Auburn Early Recruiting Class Highlight by QB Joey Gatewood

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – The Auburn Tigers signed a highly rated dual-threat quarterback to shore up the future of a position with only two scholarship players on the roster.

Quarterback Joey Gatewood of Jacksonville, Florida, was the highlight of a 15-player group that signed on Wednesday. Coach Gus Malzahn’s class ranked 10th nationally late Wednesday afternoon in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, joins starter Jarrett Stidham and freshman Malik Willis as the team’s scholarship passers. He was rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class in the composite rankings.

The Tigers also signed four-star running back Asa Martin, three defensive backs and three linebackers.

The group includes defensive back Quindarious Monday, who chose Auburn over Clemson and Georgia. Hoover (Alabama) High School wide receiver Shedrick Jackson is the nephew of Auburn’s 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC man arrested after sneaking in 14-year-old’s window
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City renames street to honor former NAACP president James R. Mapp
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CPD creates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ to protect community members
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now