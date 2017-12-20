AP FACT CHECK: Trump says 'Obamacare' is repealed. It isn't



AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared “Obamacare” dead. But the Affordable Care Act actually lives on.

He said Wednesday the tax bill he’ll sign into law quietly repeals President Barack Obama’s law.

But as an Associated Press Fact Check finds, it only takes away the fines on people who fail to carry health insurance. That’s a major change.

But other big elements remain in place, such as subsidies for individual policies, Medicaid expansion and protections for the insured.

People with medical conditions are still shielded from being denied coverage or charged higher premiums. Also still in place is the requirement that larger employers provide coverage to their workers or face fines.

Ending the fines for not having insurance may further complicate how the law works, but it doesn’t dismantle the law.

