CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say the victim of a shooting last night in Alton Park is in serious but stable condition.

It happened around 10:30 PM in the 41-hundred block of Highland Avenue.

Police say that 23 year old Dejuan Slate was shot multiple times.

Investigators do not have a suspect at this point.

It you have any information on the case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

You can remain anonymous.

