Weather Update: Tuesday Night, December 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unsettled And Mild Weather, For Now…Much Colder Later On!



More widespread, heavier rain settles into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Any showers will becoming more scattered later in the day with highs around 60. Lingering clouds, but mainly dry Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

Drier but still mostly cloudy for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

More mild weather for Friday with some late showers with rain likely for Saturday. A strong cold front will move through late Saturday. Drier and much cooler weather for Sunday and much colder for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with drier weather moving in as well. The very cold weather will be the big story with highs staying in the 30’s and lows Christmas night near 20. More cold weather expected through much of next week.

Don’t forget – winter “officially” arrives on the calendar this Thursday, December 21. The Winter Solstice will be at 11:28am !