Tyner Wins Another Barn Burner Beating Central 59-56

Chattanooga-(WDEF) One night after beating Walker Valley by three points at home, the Tyner Rams got another three-point victory at home,
knocking off Central 59-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday evening.
Central was up two at halftime, and they held the lead for most of the third quarter before the Rams pulled ahead 46-45 going to the final period.
With roughly 2:40 to play in the game, the Rams Michael Little hit a three pointer to give Tyner a 57-54 lead.
With Tyner still up three in the final five seconds, Central’s Brett Abshire had a wide-open three pointer, but he failed to connect, and
the Rams walked away with the 59-56 victory.

