CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – TVA employees are giving back and doing their part to help those in need.

This afternoon, TVA delivered six hundred hygiene kits to the Community Kitchen.

They feature basic things like soap, toothpaste and deodorant.

Throughout the year TVA employees collect hygiene products. Organizers say it takes a lot of people to make this possible.

Santa will distribute the kits on Christmas day at the Community Kitchen.

Last year, TVA sent over 600 kits.