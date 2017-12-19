The divine drawings of Michelangelo

“Michelangelo often does sketches for his sculptures, as well as drawings on paper, and he uses the drawings on paper essentially to test ideas,” curator Carmen Bambach told CBS News’ Martha Teichner. “You can see him thinking on the paper, going from one side to another, turning the sheet around. He doesn’t pause. He just fills it all up.”

Pictured: Michelangelo’s “Studies for the Libyan Sibyl” (1510-11), in red and black chalk or charcoal, in which he drew a boy posing in his workshop for the figure of a woman – a female prophet – on the Sistine Chapel frescoes.

