Tennessee lottery pays off 3 new millionaires in our area

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee lottery just pumped $3 million into the Chattanooga region on Monday.

They held a rare, triple winner, big check ceremony.

The winners are from Decherd in Franklin County, Cleveland and Hixson.

Stan Massey is a maintenance supervisor in Cleveland.

Andy Patel is a restaurant worker from Decherd.

They both arrived at the Nashville headquarters on Monday to claim their million dollar prizes.

Then Roger White of Hixson walked in to claim $75,000.

They all won in the Play It Again! game, which recycles losing lottery tickets for new quarterly instant games.

So how will they spend the surprise Christmas bonus?

All three say they will save the money.

But White hinted that he might be buying a diamond ring for his wife.

The third millionaire, a member of the Tennessee National Guard, was happy she purchased a second Lottery ticket on Friday.

She and her husband are adopting a baby and welcome the extra money.