San Diego County sees slowdown in Hepatitis A cases

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County is seeing a slowdown in the number of cases of Hepatitis A from an average of 84 per week this summer to only two in the first three weeks of December.

The county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, said Tuesday that the death toll of 20 also has not changed since October.

San Diego County has had 571 cases since November of 2016, the worst such US outbreak in 20 years.

Health officials have vaccinated more than 100,000 people, installed 159 hand-washing stations and cleaned streets with a bleach solution in an effort to contain the liver-damaging virus that lives in feces.

The city also is opening tents to house homeless people, the most affected population.

Wooten says the efforts appear to be working.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Prosecutors: Driver Johnthony Walker in deadly school bus crash was on phone
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Boys Roll Past Bradley Central
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley Central Girls Win Battle of Unbeatens Against East Hamilton
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now