Packers QB Aaron Rodgers done for season, put on IR

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bob Leverone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is done for the season.

The Green Bay Packers put their star quarterback on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodgers missed seven games after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota. He returned on Sunday, but the Packers lost 31-24 at Carolina. Atlanta’s win against Tampa Bay on Monday night ended Green Bay’s eight-year run of consecutive postseason berths.

Brett Hundley will get the start for Green Bay in Saturday’s home game against the Vikings. Joe Callahan was signed as his backup.

The Packers also released fullback Joe Kerridge from the active roster and quarterback Jerod Evans from the practice squad.

