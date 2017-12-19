North Carolina man charged with drunken shooting episode

MARBLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – A North Carolina man is in court today, charged after residents say he was walking down the road firing a gun.

The incident happened last Tuesday on Airport Road in Marble.

The Cherokee County Sheriff responded, along with a deputy and detective.

They said they found 32 year old Matthew Allen Glantzer firing a small caliber pistol in the air.

When the deputy managed to get him into custody, he found that Glantzer was “extremely intoxicated.”

They also charged him with damaging road signs and some personal property.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “Alcohol and firearms do not mix for sure. This had all the makings of a very dangerous situation.”

Sheriff Palmer asks if you should have any information concerning this case or any other case to report suspicious activity and suspected violations of the law to please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.