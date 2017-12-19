Has Nashville landed the new MLS franchise?

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The group MLS2Nashville has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday.

They say they will make “a significant announcement about the future of soccer in Nashville.”

They will have plenty of political fire power joining them.

Governor Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will be there.

The city wants to build a new soccer stadium at the old fairgrounds to lure a professional soccer franchise.

Just yesterday, a judge cleared the way by dismissing a lawsuit challenging the plan, claiming it would interfere with other activities at the site.

Chattanooga soccer fans have been rooting for Nashville’s MLS bid, because Chattanooga FC would like to become a minor league affiliate of the team.

Nashville is one of four finalists for two expansion slots for Major League Soccer.

We’ll find out tomorrow at 4PM (CST).