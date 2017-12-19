Judge throws out lawsuit to block Nashville soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking to block plans for a new Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports that Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle on Monday found that the plaintiffs lacked standing because they hadn’t demonstrated any harm or injury in the case.

The group Save our Fairgrounds opposes the construction of the stadium and surrounding development because they say it will interfere with other activities at the site, including the state fair, auto racing and flea markets. Those functions are protected by charter amendment approved by Nashville voters in 2011.

Lyle ruled that nothing in that charter amendment prevents additional uses of the fairgrounds.

Nashville is one of four finalists to be awarded one of two MLS expansion teams.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)