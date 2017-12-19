House passes tax bill, how Tennessee could be impacted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One of the country’s biggest tax reform bills heads to a vote in the Senate after passing through the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. Like Congress, Chattanooga remains divided. Republicans are already cheering victoriously. But Democrats continue to fight against a bill they say only benefits the wealthy.

“I think Republicans would argue that it’s a big win for everyone forever. And democrats would say it’s not a win at all for anyone,” UTC Diplomatic Historian Kristopher Erskine said.

The 1.5 trillion dollar bill passed the House by a 25 vote margin this afternoon. And if Senate Republicans stay together, the bill will soon become law.

But how will this affect Tennesseeans?

“I really think it’s going to have a detrimental impact on our economy here,” said Khristy Wilkinson, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. “Specifically because so many working families are already struggling to make ends meat, and I think this has the potential of creating even more problems for families like that.”

The bill aims to cut taxes based on economic brackets. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Tennessee ranks 44th in the nation for median household income.

“It may impact Tennesseeans less in terms of tax savings than it does say some more wealthy states,” Erskine said.

Those who earn more pay more taxes and, therefore, will see a greater benefit from the plan.

“This will put more money in people’s pocket books,” Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Marsha Yessick said. “And they’ll be able to spend more which will help the GDP. And it will be huge for Tennessee.”

Economic impacts aside, passing a tax cut of this grandeur will help Republicans politically in Tennessee.

“Republicans are going to use this to try to boost their power in Congress, both in the Senate and in the House,” Erskine said.

The Senate is currently deliberated the bill and is scheduled to put it to vote late Tuesday night.