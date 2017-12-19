Family member of man killed in Charleston officer-involved shooting speaks out

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Charleston, Tennessee is speaking out.

Iva Pilbeam said her grandson Johnathan Melton was shot and killed by an officer Sunday morning, after Melton allegedly stabbed another man with what she said was a pair of scissors.

Pilbeam said she’s been in contact with authorities, but still has some questions.

She said her grandson had served in the National Guard, but was medically discharged.

He also had two kids.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not released the name of the man that was killed.

They said officers responded to a home on Leyland Drive Sunday morning where a man reportedly assaulted a male victim with a weapon, and fled on foot.

Authorities said officers found the man at the back of a church on Hiwassee Street.

He reportedly had weapons in both hands and ignored law enforcement commands.

TBI officials said officers tried to subdue the man with a stun gun before a deputy fired his weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

The family is raising money for funeral costs through a Go Fund Me page.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at eleven.