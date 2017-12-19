Driver passes after November officer-involved crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A 73 year old driver involved in a crash with a Chattanooga Police car has died.

The crash happened on November 28th on 4th Avenue. Chattanooga Police were responding to a car fire that night, with lights and sirens.

At the same time, investigators say a Saturn went through the intersection without stopping.

The crash sent both officers in the patrol car to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both the driver, and passenger of the Saturn refused treatment at the scene.

Police say 73-year old George Walker went to the hospital two days after the collision.

The Department was notified by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office that Walker has now passed away.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Unit is still investigating the collision and will continue to do so in a logical manner.