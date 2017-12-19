Congressman accused of illegally blocking people on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has threatened legal action against a congressman who they say illegally blocked people from commenting on his official Facebook page and deleted posts.

The ACLU said in a release Monday that they sent letters to U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, as well as the Habersham County and Worth County sheriff’s offices and Henry County Police Department, accusing them of violating the First Amendment by censoring critics’ posts on official government Facebook pages.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports the congressman representing Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District responded to the letter, saying some accounts had been “inadvertently” blocked and access had since been restored.

He agreed with the ACLU that government-maintained social media profiles constituted limited public forums, but said that reasonable, “viewpoint-neutral” limitations could still be imposed.

___

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

