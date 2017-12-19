Cleveland running back Keegan Jones visited the Naval Academy over the weekend, and he has verbally committed to play college football for the Midshipmen.
The speedy Jones is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
He had over 2,000 all purpose yards this season in just nine games.
Jones plans to sign in February.
Cleveland Running Back Keegan Jones Commits to Navy
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland running back Keegan Jones visited the Naval Academy over the weekend, and he has verbally committed to play college football for the Midshipmen.