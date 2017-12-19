Cleveland Running Back Keegan Jones Commits to Navy

By:
Submitted:

Cleveland running back Keegan Jones visited the Naval Academy over the weekend, and he has verbally committed to play college football for the Midshipmen.
The speedy Jones is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
He had over 2,000 all purpose yards this season in just nine games.
Jones plans to sign in February.

