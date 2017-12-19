Bonny Oaks crash seriously injures child

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A juvenile suffered life threatening injuries in a crash overnight on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Just after 1 AM, a tractor trailer was trying to turn around in heavy fog.

The driver pulled into the entrance to the Air National Guard in the 6500 block.

The truck was hit by a car as it was turning.

The car went under the rear section of the trailer and hit the axles.

The five passengers (2 adults, 3 children) were trapped and had to be cut out by Chattanooga Firefighters.

Most of them were not seriously hurt, but the one juvenile passenger suffered a serious injury.

Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the crash and blocked Bonny Oaks Drive for much of the morning.

* Photos by Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.