Bonny Oaks crash seriously injures child

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A juvenile suffered life threatening injuries in a crash overnight on Bonny Oaks Drive.
Just after 1 AM, a tractor trailer was trying to turn around in heavy fog.
The driver pulled into the entrance to the Air National Guard in the 6500 block.
The truck was hit by a car as it was turning.
The car went under the rear section of the trailer and hit the axles.
The five passengers (2 adults, 3 children) were trapped and had to be cut out by Chattanooga Firefighters.
Most of them were not seriously hurt, but the one juvenile passenger suffered a serious injury.
Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the crash and blocked Bonny Oaks Drive for much of the morning.
* Photos by Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.