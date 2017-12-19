Audit results clear Bradley County Sheriff’s Department

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Complaints by some members of the Bradley county commission of credit card abuse in the sheriff’s department have been under investigation since August.

The results of an audit by the state were released today that cleared the department.

A spokesman for the the comptroller’s office said agents spent 200 hours on that investigation.

They found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Statement from the comptroller’s office spokesman, John Dunn:

“No evidence of improper activity in the sheriff’s budget or Sheriff Eric Watson and each of the allegations was ‘baseless or incorrect.’

Auditors spent approximately 200 hours on these allegations. We reviewed each of the allegations and found them to be baseless or incorrect. Based on the records we reviewed, and county employees we interviewed, no evidence came to our attention to indicate the allegations were valid.”

Sheriff Eric Watson still faces charges filed by the Tennessee Department of Revenue related to alleged forged automobile titles.